BSO seeks suspect in gas station shooting

Posted on 09 December 2020 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives are seeking to locate Lonzo Miller Jr., wanted for manslaughter with a firearm in the July death of Zion Lamar in Pompano Beach.

At approximately 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting at the Solo Gas Station located at 560 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found Lamar outside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Lamar to Broward Health North where he later died.

Detectives believe Miller shot Lamar during an altercation between multiple individuals. Lamar was not involved in the altercation.

Anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.