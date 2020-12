Posted on 09 December 2020 by JLusk

Historian and author Sally Ling will be featured at December History Hour put on by the Deerfield Beach Historical Society on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center on SE 4 Ave. right across the street from The Butler House. There is limited seating. R.S.V.P. requested. Call Judi Stanich ar 954-461-1152. OR you can watch from home via facebook Live on their Facebook page! Sally will be talking about Deerfield with a focus on the Percy White Library.