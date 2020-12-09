Seniors get free legal advice–Dec. 15

Posted on 09 December 2020 by JLusk

If you are a senior citizen in Deerfield and need legal advice, you are in luck. The Center for Active Aging has partnered with Coast to Coast Legal Aid South Florida to host a special event called Mobile Justice Squad on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 227 NW Eller St, Deerfield Beach.

The Mobile Justice Squad is a fully equipped, contactless legal office able to reach the vulnerable and homebound senior citizens of Broward County who have civil legal needs.

The Senior Citizen Law Project at Coast to Coast Legal Aid (CCLA) provides legal advice and representation to Broward County residents 60 years of age or older. These services are also available to caregivers. Services Provided: Housing, Consumer, Naturalization, Public Benefits, and Domestic Violence.

For additional information, contact The Center for Active Aging at 954-480-4449.