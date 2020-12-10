City of Deerfield facilities closed for Christmas

All City of Deerfield facilities, with exception to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, will be closed on Thursday, Dec, 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas. The Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25. The Aquatic Center will reopen Saturday, Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be no solid waste, recycling or bulk collection services provided on Friday, Dec. 25 due to the Christmas holiday. Services will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day. Additionally, the recycling drop off center will also be closed on Thursday Dec. 24 and Friday Dec. 25.

For additional information contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4201.