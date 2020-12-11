58th Annual Pompano Boat Parade

Posted on 11 December 2020 by JLusk

Photos & Story By Rachel Galvin

People lined up along the Intracoastal Waterway to watch the 58th Annual Greater Pompano Boat Parade on Friday, Dec. 11. This year was a salute to first responders and essential workers. Masked bystanders waved and shouted holiday greetings back to the boats as they maneuvered down the Waterway from Lake Santa Barbara to the Hillsboro Bridge.

The parade, presented by CHAOS Fishing, was “headquartered” at Sands Harbor Resort & Marina in Pompano, where the emcee usually announced the boats and where the judging takes place. People could also board The Musette like usual.

This is the longest continuously-running Holiday Boat Parade in the nation. The best viewing experience was rumored to be in Sullivan Park, where people were spread out and masked. Registration was required and COVID-19 safety protocols were put in place.

To find out more about the parade and additional sponsors, visit the Greater Pompano Chamber website.

​







