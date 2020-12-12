Ice Cream Social–Dec. 12

The City of Deerfield Beach is hosting the annual Holiday Ice-Cream Social at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 445 SW 2 St., on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Cruise through Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex to enjoy some live entertainment, ice cream, a Santa sighting, along with a gift and a book while supplies last.
The City of Deerfield Beach is continuously monitoring the current COVID-19 situation and will be following the recommended CDC & Broward County guidelines.
Please reach out to mdavis@deerfield-beach.com for more information or call 954-480-4480.