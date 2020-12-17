Broward Commissioner December 2020 newsletter

Posted on 17 December 2020 by JLusk

Dear Community Members,

Staying Safe During the Holiday

The holiday season is upon us and I want to encourage everyone to please stay safe. Broward County continues to work closely with the Florida Department of Health during this pandemic. The County receives and reviews daily state and regional criteria/indicators that provides administration with the ability to assess how our community is doing. Broward County is trending slightly higher in the number of positive cases in our area the past couple of weeks. You can see the latest daily COVID-19 update of key statistical indicators (updated daily) by clicking below.

https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Documents/Aggregate-Dashboard-Latest.pdf

As these holidays continue, I encourage you to follow the guidelines provided by the Florida Department of Health. I believe if we can continue following these guidelines, we will certainly see a reduction in cases as we did before the fall season.

CARES Act Funding Requests Update

As you may remember, Broward County received about $340 million to assist our community during this pandemic. These funds must be used for COVID related issues and they must be spent by the end of this year. The County managed two very successful programs, the Rental Assistance Program and the Small Businesses and Non-Profit Assistance Program. Additionally, the County worked with several municipalities on similar programs and provided funds for the municipalities’ needs as well.

Several outstanding projects have also moved forward to make sure these funds are spent before the end of the year, specifically for the neediest. Broward County executed an agreement with Broward County Public Schools for $3.2 million to cover the cost of school nurses and $1 million for meals of parents of students in need. 2-1-1 Broward also entered into an agreement to add additional staff to the call center given the influx of calls for services and support during the pandemic. Feeding South Florida received funding to cover two months of expenses for their general feeding program and Legal Aid received funding to provide representation for residents who have been evicted due to economic challenges this year.

Broward County Administration and staff are ensuring federal guidelines are being followed for the use of these funds and that we assist all residents and businesses that are hurting during the pandemic.

Coastal Link Update

Broward County is taking proactive steps by maintaining an ongoing dialogue with several stakeholders to ensure we are moving forward with the Coastal Link project in the best interest of the residents in Broward County. Most recently, Miami-Dade County moved forward with their communications with Brightline and has directed staff to work on finalizing a Track Access Agreement, among other things. As Miami-Dade begins its process to bring a Coastal Link into their community, our administration is also working diligently to ensure that we get all stakeholders on board and allocate adequate funding for the entire rail corridor from south border to the north border of Broward County. I am excited to be a part of this process, which will assist residents on the east side of our County with their commute. Stay tuned for more.

Joint Government Center Update

Broward County and the City of Fort Lauderdale are moving forward with a

Joint County/City Government Center Building in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. In October, the Unified Direct Procurement Authority (UDPA), which is a combination of County and City Commissioners, held a joint meeting and approved the Design Criteria Package for the project. Both groups also heard presentations from staff regarding the different procurement options that are available as we continue with this project. On December 15, 2020, the UDPA directed staff to develop a solicitation under the Public Private Partnership (P3) statute based on the Design Criteria Package previously approved.

For more information on the project please visit Joint Government Center Campus​.

Year in Review (2020 Edition)

As customary at the end of every year, I always like to look back and reflect on the many activities and events that I was able support. Of course, due to the pandemic, many events were postponed or canceled but we were able to enjoy many virtual meetings and other events while social distancing.

2021 HOA Meetings/Upcoming Events

I would like to extend my availability to all Homeowners Associations in District 4 for the upcoming year who are meeting virtually. If you and/or your association members will be hosting events this upcoming year, please reach out to my office to coordinate. I would love to provide all communities with updates on County related issues and of course assist you in any way I can.​

This holiday season, I am truly thankful to serve you and Commission District 4. Happy holidays to all and please remain vigilant with COVID 19. Each one of us can do our small part, which in turn helps us get through this pandemic.