DB Council Chamber Recognizes Broward Health North Front line Caregivers with a Holiday Healthcare Salute

Posted on 17 December 2020 by JLusk

During their virtual Holiday Breakfast Reunion on Dec 15, the Deerfield Beach Council Chamber recognized and thanked Broward Health North healthcare heroes for their hard work and dedication on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis and for keeping communities safe and our patients healthy.

Deerfield Beach Mayor, Bill Ganz, along with other city officials, business and community leaders saluted Emergency Room and COVID-19 unit caregivers. Dr. Cesar Carralero, DO, ​Broward Health North Medical Director of Emergency Services also shared some healthy tips for staying safe during the holidays with council members.