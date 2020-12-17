Ice Cream Social brings holiday cheer

Posted on 17 December 2020 by JLusk

Photos & Story by Rachel Galvin

On Saturday night, Dec. 12, a long line of hundreds of cars drove one after another through Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex for the “Ice Cream Social,” a holiday event put on by the City of Deerfield Beach… with Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Kiwanis Club and the Historical Society among those participating. Each car received ice cream, candy, coloring books and other age appropriate books and toys for the kids. The “Grinch” and a “Robo Cop” looking character greeted kids too. RT5 performed “boy band” style on the stage. It even snowed! Commissioners Hudak, Drosky & Preston all were in attendance too… as well as a couple of Santa Clauses.