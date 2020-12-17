Ice Cream Social brings holiday cheer

Posted on 17 December 2020 by JLusk

Photos & Story by Rachel Galvin

On Saturday night, Dec. 12, a long line of hundreds of cars drove one after another through Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex for the “Ice Cream Social,” a holiday event put on by the City of Deerfield Beach… with Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Kiwanis Club and the Historical Society among those participating. Each car received ice cream, candy, coloring books and other age appropriate books and toys for the kids. The “Grinch” and a “Robo Cop” looking character greeted kids too. RT5 performed “boy band” style on the stage. It even snowed! Commissioners Hudak, Drosky & Preston all were in attendance too… as well as a couple of Santa Clauses.

Key Clubbers volunteered to hand out ice cream.

RT5 performed on stage.

BSO & friends greet guests.
     

Santa Claire…

Commissioner Hudak, his wife and Santa?

Commissioner Hudak, his wife and Kiwanis Club, including Kiwanis West.

Who are those masked men? City Manager David Santucci & Commissioner Todd Drosky.

Commissioner Preston speaks.

Miss Hillsboro Beach hands out gifts.

Commissioners Hudak & Preston.

“Armed Deputy” & Grinch.

That’s a lot of candy, Mr. Sullivan!

