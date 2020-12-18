DB residents unleash their inner Pollock at art event

Posted on 18 December 2020 by JLusk

Photos by Judi Stanich

Deerfield residents expressed themselves artistically on Dec. 5 in a special class held at The Butler Cultural Center (across the street from Butler House). The class was instructed by local artist Gabriela Gamperl and was held outdoors and socially distanced. Participants created works in the mode of famous artist Jackson Pollock, who was an artists known for his abstract expressionism.

To find out what other events are happening at The Butler Cultural Center or the Butler House, keep an eye on the Deerfield Beach Historical Society website (www.deerfieldhistoricalsociety.org) or on their Facebook page.