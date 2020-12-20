Chabad of North Broward Beaches celebrates Chanukah

Posted on 20 December 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

As in every year, the Chabad of North Broward Beaches held several Chanukah events. This year, however, was a little different. There was no big house party and the other events included everyone wearing masks and included food items that could be safely packaged, like doughnuts and Chanukah gelt. There was still the usual menorah lighting and activities for the kids. They kicked off the holiday with an event in front of their temple in Lighthouse Point and ended with a usual beach celebration in Deerfield Beach. Chanukah began Dec. 10 and ended Dec. 18. To find out more about Chabad of North Broward Beaches, visit http://www.jewishlhp.com.

Last Night of Chanukah– Near Wyndham Resort

Photos by Rachel Galvin

Photos of First Night — by synagogue

Photos by Carol Porter