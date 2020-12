Posted on 22 December 2020 by JLusk

Today, Dec. 22, the Broward County Mayor announced a curfew in the county over the holidays due to the large number of visitors he expects to come into the area (nearly a million of them!) and the increasing numbers of people with COVID-19. The curfew is as follows: Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) until Jan. 4, midnight to 5 a.m. But, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve have a curfew of 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.