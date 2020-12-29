| News

NE Focal Point’s Winter Wonderland Fashion Show

Posted on 29 December 2020 by JLusk

 
 
Every year, locals from the community participate to model fashions for the the NE Focal Point CASA Auxiliary’s fashion show and this year is no different… except  this year, due to COVID-19, the event will be virtual.
 
It will take place Thursday, Jan. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will showcase fashions by Audrey’s Dream by Sondro in the Cove.
 
Register at https://winterwonderlandfashionshow.eventbrite.com. Tickets are available for $25. Upon registration, you will receive an email confirmation with the Link to the Virtual Fashion Show to be held on Zoom. 
 
Raffle tickets and sponsorships opportunities are available. Donations are also accepted. 
 
For additional information, contact Robbin Williams, administrative coordinator, at 954-480-4460 or rwilliams@dfb.city .
 
 
 

