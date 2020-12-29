NE Focal Point’s Winter Wonderland Fashion Show

Posted on 29 December 2020 by JLusk
Every year, locals from the community participate to model fashions for the the NE Focal Point CASA Auxiliary’s fashion show and this year is no different… except this year, due to COVID-19, the event will be virtual.
It will take place Thursday, Jan. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will showcase fashions by Audrey’s Dream by Sondro in the Cove.
Raffle tickets and sponsorships opportunities are available. Donations are also accepted.
For additional information, contact Robbin Williams, administrative coordinator, at 954-480-4460 or rwilliams@dfb.city .