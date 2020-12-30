Drive-thru vaccines for seniors starts Jan. 3

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announces the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for seniors ages 65 and over. Vaccinations will be available at no cost, by appointment only, beginning Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 . Appointments for drive-thru vaccination sites can be made at https://browardcovidvaccine.com . Appointments are limited at this time. More appointments will be made available as vaccine supply increases and additional sites open.

“We are excited about the opportunity to begin vaccinating our senior population, who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as we continue to work every day to protect our community during this pandemic.” says Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

Individuals who receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will need to be in Broward County to receive the second dose of the same vaccine, 21 days later.