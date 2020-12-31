BCPS approves spring plan

Posted on 31 December 2020 by JLusk

The Florida Department of Education has approved Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) Spring 2021 Education Plan that will be implemented at the start of the second semester on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Under the approved plan, the district will continue to offer in-person, full-time instruction at all campuses five days a week. Required wearing of masks and extensive COVID-19 cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place to maximize student and teacher safety. Data from contact tracing and consultation with public health experts have shown that these measures have been effective in limiting the spread of the virus in schools.

Parents and guardians can choose in-person learning at school or virtual learning at-home (eLearning). Child(ren) participating in virtual learning at-home who are not making adequate academic progress will be encouraged to return to the classroom so they can engage directly with teachers for a traditional learning experience. Parents and guardians of students who are not making adequate academic progress, and who choose not to return their child or children to on-campus learning, will be required to submit a written acknowledgment of the recommendation and their decision to decline.

Starting in January, the district will provide additional academic support to close achievement gaps – including extra instructional time outside of school, targeted outreach to specific students who need assistance in reading and mathematics, and support for students who are transitioning from eLearning back to the classroom.

The district will continue to locate vulnerable students, including those experiencing homelessness, who have had limited or no contact with their school and will focus on reengaging them in school to continue their education. Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) and kindergarten eligible students will also be identified and engaged through an educational outreach campaign.

Support for teachers and school leaders will include ongoing professional development opportunities, teacher assistance to help support students both at home and in school, and enhanced technology with professional development provided for teachers throughout the year. The recently purchased Poly Studio Video Bars with built in cameras and microphones delivers a new technology tool for teachers and improved experience for students.

The complete BCPS Spring 2021 Education Plan is available at www.browardschools.com/Spring2021EdPlan.

Additional Semester 2 information for parents and guardians will be distributed on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.