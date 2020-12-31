DB Commission Mtg.–Jan. 5

The Deerfield Beach Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers, located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Ave., in Deerfield Beach. A quorum of the City Commission will be physically present at the meeting and the City will be utilizing Zoom for those who want to watch from home.

Attendees required to adhere to temperature checks, wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.

A copy of the agenda for the Jan. 5, 2021 meeting will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas

The agenda includes instructions on how to access by telephone, YouTube and Zoom.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND FLORIDA STATUTE 286.26, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK NO LATER THAN 3 DAYS PRIOR TO THE MEETING AT (954) 480-4213 FOR ASSISTANCE.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-480-4213. For additional information on the agenda items for the Commission meeting, please visit www.dfb.city .