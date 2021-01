District 1 Commissioner Michael Hudak is happy to host Saturday office hours via virtual communications, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Commissioner Hudak will be available via telephone or Zoom to speak with constituents on an appointment basis, between the hours of 10 a.m–noon. To schedule an appointment please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263 or via email at web.citymgr@deerfield-beach.com