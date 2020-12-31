Don’t drink and drive on New Year’s, BSO sets up checkpoints, no Tow To Go

Posted on 31 December 2020 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin NY Eve is a festive time but this year a lot more people will be staying close to home due to the pandemic. And, remember Broward County has a 1 a.m. curfew this night. But, in case, you are going to be out and about, make sure that if you drink, don’t drive. The popular Tow To Go program that picked up people who were too drunk to drive is suspended this year and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is going to be watching. Bottom line: Don’t drink and drive.

BSO’s D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting a high visibility saturation and enforcement operation throughout Broward County from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. They said that the purpose of this operation is to “detect, cite and arrest drivers who are an immediate threat to the safety of the general public, when criminal violations are found.”

Remember drinking and driving can be a deadly combination! Please stay safe this year and have a Happy New Year!

Anyone with information regarding drunk drivers is asked to call Broward County Regional Communications at 954-764-4357. If traveling on one of Broward County’s highways, you may also call *FHP (*347) to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.