Vaccine Registration site has issues, FL Dept. of Health works to fix it

Due to the overwhelming demand for COVID-19 vaccination, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County registration site is experiencing problems. They said that they are working to fix the issues as quickly as possible. They ask that when the website is fixed, if you find that appointments are not available, to check back often as they are increasing the number of vaccination sites for seniors in Broward County in the coming weeks.

“We are sorry that the registration system did not work as we intended and this will be resolved soon. We recognize that our senior community is anxious to receive the vaccine. Please know that this is just the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination opportunities. As the local supply of vaccine increases, DOH-Broward along with our partners, are ready to vaccinate individuals ages 65 and older as well as additional priority groups as they are identified.” said Dr. Paula Thaqi, director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.