Inmate escaped from FTL

Posted on 06 January 2021 by JLusk

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) fugitive unit detectives continue searching for an inmate who escaped from a health center Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, in Fort Lauderdale.

BSO detention deputies transferred the inmate, Azmi Mahmoud, from the Main Jail into the custody of the Henderson Behavioral Health facility at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, per court order. Deputies were notified at approximately 6:30 p.m. Mahmoud left the facility undetected in an unknown direction at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Mahmoud was arrested by BSO on Nov. 21, 2020, and was being held without bond for violation of probation on charges including battery on a person 65 years old or older, grand theft and possession of cocaine and several other charges.

Mahmoud is a 46-year-old Middle Eastern male, about 6’2” tall, approximately 250 lbs. with medium length black and grey hair and tattoos on both forearms (Left Forearm NY Brooklyn liberty statue, Right Forearm skeleton and “latiha” “forever father 7904). He was last seen wearing his tan jail uniform with socks and flip flops.

Anyone with information on Azmi Mahmoud’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him; instead, call 911 to report his location.