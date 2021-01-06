Sheriff Tony sworn in

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony took the Oath of Office on Jan. 5.

He was elected in the most recent election but was originally appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019 after he suspended former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

In a recent statement, Sheriff Tony said, “On Jan. 5, I will take the oath of office to continue serving as your sheriff. My swearing-in ceremony will be a much less extravagant affair than those of sheriffs’ past due to COVID-19 restrictions. Perhaps an intimate setting is more appropriate, regardless. The oath of office is a sacred trust. It is a promise I make to myself and my fellow first responders. It is also a promise I make to you.



“I recently removed the placard with my name on it from the front of my office door. I replaced it with a more suitable designation: “The People’s Office.” The sheriff and all the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office work for you and our mission every day, to provide this county with the best public safety services in the country.



“When I assumed command of BSO nearly two years ago, I did so with the promise of putting public safety before all else. In just a short time, we’ve made significant progress in achieving our goals. Better training, better equipment and the introduction of new technologies mean Broward County is safer today.



“I have also worked with command staff and community leaders to create a more transparent and accountable sheriff’s office while providing public safety all residents can trust.



“I’ve appointed new members to the BSO Professional Standards Committee, including members from the community, to review internal disciplinary matters. I have established a Use of Force Review Board, the first ever in BSO’s history. I’ve made it clear time and again, I will never tolerate egregious use of force under my leadership.



“Our Social Justice Task Force recently met for the first time. The group, comprised of BSO employees, community stakeholders, organizers and leaders, will build relationships, gain trust and bridge the gap with the communities we serve. The task force will meet every other month to listen, learn and cooperate toward the shared goal of a safer, collaborative community.



“While we have achieved success, we can and will continue to do better. I will spend my next four years in office the same as my first two, working in the best interest of the people I serve.



“This year, I am establishing the BSO Office of Inspector General (OIG). The department will ensure BSO runs in the most efficient, economical and responsible way possible. The OIG will ensure misconduct allegations made against employees are thoroughly investigated, identify ways BSO can be more cost-efficient in all areas of operation and conduct independent reviews of every department within BSO to ensure we exceed public safety standards. This is just one more way BSO will be accountable and transparent.



“As we enter a new year, I want to say thank you. Thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility to lead BSO into the future. Thank you because this is your office as much as it is mine. Together, we will continue our great work and focus on taking the necessary steps toward keeping public safety a priority.”