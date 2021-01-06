Vaccination Registration website is back up for appointments

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County COVID-19 vaccination registration website is up and running again. If you have previously registered, you should have received an email confirmation, so check your spam or junk email folders. For all future appointments, a confirmation email will be sent within 48 hours of the registration. If you are trying to register and find that appointments are not available, they ask that you check back often as they are increasing the number of vaccination sites for seniors in Broward County in the coming weeks. Vaccinations will be available at no cost, by appointment only. Appointments for drive-thru vaccination sites can be made at https://browardcovidvaccine.com . Appointments cannot be made by telephone at this time. Individuals who receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will automatically be given an appointment for the second dose 21 days later. For more information visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.