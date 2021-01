Posted on 11 January 2021 by JLusk

In Deerfield Beach, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated a little differently this year, as a drive-in with a virtual component. The event, presented by the City of Deerfield Beach & the Deerfield Beach African American Heritage Board, will take place on Jan. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex baseball fields.