DB City Facilities Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All Deerfield Beach City facilities, except for the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday.

The Aquatic Center will be open from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Solid Waste pick-up will remain on its normal schedule; however, the recycling drop-off center will be closed. Residents are encouraged to put out their solid waste containers the night before to ensure collection.

For additional information, contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4200.