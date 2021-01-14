Have you done the Deerfield 5 Year Strategic Plan survey?

Posted on 14 January 2021 by JLusk

Time is running out for you to express your opinion in the establishment of objectives for The City of Deerfield Beach 5 Year Strategic Plan. The Community Insight Survey Closes on Jan. 16 — https://www.deerfield-beach.com/1957/Community-Insight-Survey

Your voice matters. You may impact policy decisions regarding long term use of public resources to increase the city’s tax base and competitive edge in attracting businesses that will provide quality jobs for the regional population. Some of the questions may not apply to you (complete those that do). It only takes a few minutes.

On the city’s website, it says, “The Deerfield Beach Community Insight Survey is an important component of the city’s future planning as we advance the goals and objectives in the city’s five-year Strategic Plan. The completion of this survey will assist in aligning priorities with the defined goals and objectives for the next five years and beyond.”