Virtual District 1 Mtg. RE: Cove Bridge Survey & more

Commissioner Michael Hudak invites all District 1 residents to a District 1 Meeting Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 7 p.m. utilizing Zoom with Commissioner Hudak and select city staff participating through video conferencing. Additionally, multiple City of Deerfield Beach elected officials may be in attendance.

Topics to be discussed include the Cove Bridges Survey results and follow up on stormwater action plans.

Attending and Viewing the District Meeting:

Via Zoom Online – to view and participate in the meeting online; use the following link to pre-register for the meeting: https://deerfield-beach.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtcO2gqTIrGdzZywoloEVUZY9eaq1-c9ig

a. Once you have registered; an email containing a personalized link will be sent to you directly from Zoom with instructions for joining the webinar at the specified date and time via a personal computer or mobile device with video capability.

2. Via Zoom Telephone – join the meeting via telephone (audio only) using the Call-In number below, followed by the meeting ID when prompted. No computer or participant ID is required.

a. Call in Number: (301) 715-8592, Meeting ID: 850 7487 9138 #, Participant ID: #, Password: 891747

Participation Instructions:

To participate during the question and answer portion of the meeting please find instructions below:

1. Live Zoom Video Participation – if attending via Zoom online, click “raise hand” on the bottom of the “participants” tab, and your audio will be unmuted when recognized.

2. Live Zoom Telephone Participation – if attending via Zoom by telephone, press *9 to “raise your hand” and your audio will be unmuted when recognized.

. All residents of District 1 are encouraged to attend. Any District 1 resident that is unable to attend but would like to contact Commissioner Hudak directly may do so by emailing mhudak@deerfield-beach.com

If additional information is required please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.