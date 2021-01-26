Pioneer Day Picnic-Feb. 13

Posted on 26 January 2021 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Well, there will be no parade this year, no fun down at the beach… Due to COVID-19, the City of Deerfield Beach has made a few changes to this year’s Pioneer Day. Yes, it is only one day this year as well. To be held Feb. 13, which is a Saturday, the event will take it back to the event’s humble beginnings where it all began… to Pioneer Park, at 217 NE 5 Ave. in Deerfield.

The event will be organized similar to the Christmas event they had in Sullivan Park, in that they will have it split up into three sessions and will be socially distanced. Each will consist of three hours and will include live music, food trucks, live painting and more. And you MUST register. The event is free. Oh, and there will be no fireworks either…Don’t forget to bring your mask!

The city is doing its best to make some fun for the community despite the circumstances and to ensure everyone’s safety.