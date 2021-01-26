| News

Temporary A1A Lane Closure and Detour

The City of Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is advising the public of a temporary lane closure and detour around the “S-Curve” section of SR A1A on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
 
The lane closure is necessary to perform maintenance and make repairs to the existing in ground automated pedestrian crosswalks.  Traffic will be detoured via NE 1 Street and NE 20 Terrace.  Please obey traffic regulations and adhere to all posted detours. 
 
For questions or concerns, please contact Mark DiMascio, CRA Project Manager at mdimascio@deerfield-beach.com or 954-952-0221.

