Living on Faith– JD Danner Keeps Rockin’

Posted on 29 January 2021 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

Heart and soul, JD Danner brings her rock & roll spirit to every performance she does. At her latest performance, on Jan. 24 at Art’s Garage in Delray Beach, she did not disappoint. The room was packed to hear her belt out her popular original songs and many covers, from “Jolene” to “Son of a Preacher Man.” She even brought smiles to faces by playing the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme song. For 90 minutes, this songstress definitely rocked the house.

At the concert, she sang her newest single. Entitled “Nothing But Faith,” it was inspired by life under quarantine. The solitude and isolation coupled with the warmth of an Easter-time Zoom call with family led her to write this new piece. She hopes the piece brings a sense of hope. That is why she is letting the world listen for free. Her new single is currently available to hear on her website, www.jddanner.com. You can hear more songs from this Boca-Raton singer there as well.

By the way, Art's Garage has music every weekend. Grab a specialty cocktails and get ready to rock. They require masks and employ sanitation practices. For more information, visit www.artsgarage.org.












