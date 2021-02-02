Deerfield Beach Man arrested for impersonating an officer

Posted on 02 February 2021 by Rachel Galvin

A man impersonating a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested this past Saturday, Jan. 30, in Pompano Beach.

At approximately 9:32 a.m., Jan 27, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a suspicious person at 2200 S.W. 10th St. in Deerfield Beach.

BSO deputies responded to the location and met with an employee who advised a male, later identified as Carlwell Wilson, approached her in a dark colored van. Wilson proceeded to identify himself as a BSO deputy and quickly displayed a badge while wearing a white T-shirt with an emblem on it that caused the victim to believe he was a law enforcement officer and not free to leave.

BSO Deerfield Beach detectives obtained a warrant for Wilson’s arrest on charges of Impersonating a Police Officer and False Imprisonment. Wilson was arrested in Pompano Beach on Jan 30., by BSO Pompano Beach District deputies who transported him to the Main Jail where he remains in custody on a $300,000 bond.