Two Georges bought by LM Restaurants, Billfish Tournament this weekend

Posted on 02 February 2021 by Rachel Galvin

By Rachel Galvin

Two Georges at The Cove was bought by LM Restaurants, which owns 38 more restaurants and one marina, according to a Two Georges representative. At this time, it appears that there will not necessarily be any changes to the restaurant. Previous owner Steve Scaggs still owns the location in Boynton Beach.

Meanwhile, their annual Billfish Tournament will still happen this year, on this weekend Feb. 4-6. Proceeds for this 11th annual event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Jim & Jan Moran Unit.

The Kick-Off Party is on Thursday, Feb. 4 starting with 6:30 p.m. until 7: p.m. with the Captain & Observer Meeting followed by a Welcome Cocktail Party from 7 to 9 p.m. (Private party inside top bar area)

The Fishing Tournament takes place Saturday, Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hillsboro and Boca Inlets with weigh-in on the Two Georges dock from 4 to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. is a Cocktail Party followed by Award/ Banquet Dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. at Two Georges at the Cove, private party on the dock.

Two Georges at the Cove is located at 1645 SE 3 Court, Ste. 211 in Deerfield Beach. For more information, visit www.twogeorgesrestaurant.com.