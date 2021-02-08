BSO investigate fatal drive by shooting

Posted on 08 February 2021 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a drive by shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., Feb. 6, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Northwest 4th Street in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO homicide detectives, multiple subjects fired multiple shots from a dark blue sedan striking two men. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported one of the victims, identified as Izell Williams, to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased.

A second victim, an adult male, was transported by a neighbor to Broward Health North suffering from a not life threatening gunshot wound, prior to deputies arriving on scene.