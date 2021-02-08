Don’t forget Pioneer Days

Posted on 08 February 2021 by JLusk

Don’t forget about Pioneer Days, which is a one-day event this year on this Saturday, Feb. 13. The event is broken down into three separate picnic times. The parade, carnival and firework show have been canceled.

ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Wildfire Band

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM Joey Gilmore

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Jay Valor

EVENT MODIFICATIONS

• The City to Entertainment to host three (3) three hour picnic sessions from 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM at Pioneer Park on our baseball field for (100) Guests per showing.

• Advance pre-registration for this portion of the event is mandatory. Staff will not be registering Guests the day of our event.

• Shows will be available for residents and non-residents beginning on Monday, January 25th. The event is free for all Guests.

• All registered Guests will have to sign a waiver for all persons attending prior to arriving on event day.

• Cooler are prohibited.

• All participants must park at Pioneer Park, City Hall and the Tennis Center.

• All spectators should arrive 15 – 20 minutes prior to their show time to check in with authorized staff at their designated time to have their temperature checked and to receive their viewing space number.

• Staff members will also ask the participants the COVID-19 screening questions. Anyone that has a temperature of 100.4° or fails the screening questions will be denied entry. Once cleared the Guests will be given access to our event.

• Guests will be required to use proper PPE, including wearing face coverings while at the event.

• Guests must be within their picnic square in order to eat or drink at our event. Face masks must be worn at all times if the Guests are not eating or drinking.

• Hand sanitizers to be given to all Guests at check-in and dispensers will be placed throughout the event.

• All participants at event must make every effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

• Guests must avoid handshaking and fist bumps.

FACE MASKS

Staff, vendors and Guests are required to properly wear masks at all times, if they don’t have a mask one will be provided to them.

COVID -19 PROCEDURES

To ensure the safety of the event Guests, staff, and everyone involved with the event, these procedures listed are necessary.

If an event participant is showing symptoms of the Covid-19 virus before the event, they must provide a doctor’s note and be free of fever and symptoms for a minimum of 72 hours before the event in order to participate in the event.

If an event participant shows symptoms of the Covid-19 Virus while at event, they will be asked to leave the Park with their group.