11th Annual Billfish Tournament at Two Georges at The Cove

Posted on 11 February 2021 by Rachel Galvin

By Rachel Galvin

The 11th Annual Two Georges at The Cove Billfish Tournament was held Feb. 4-6. After the weigh-in, they had an awards ceremony. In first place, was Island Rover, who caught three Sailfish. Second place was Florida Man with two Sailfish and third place was Remix with one Sailfish and also Female Angler. The Largest Kingfish caught was 15 lbs., reeled in by Fish Angler Tom Wey. There were six Kingfish caught and 11 Sailfish.

Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club, Jim & Jan Moran unit. A representative from Two Georges said they had more people attend this year and they brought in more funds than usual. They are still in the process of counting the amount.

The new owner of Two Georges at The Cove, Lou Moshakos of LM Restaurants, was in attendance, as well as Boys & Girls Club’s VP of Development, Karriem Edwards, along with Two Georges staff.

For more info. on Two Georges, visit www.twogeorgesrestaurant.com.