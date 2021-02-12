DB City Facilities Closed for President’s Day

All Deerfield City facilities, with exception to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 , in recognition of President’s Day. The Aquatic Center and Recycling Drop-Off Center will also be closed on this date.

Solid Waste pick-up will remain on its normal schedule. Residents are encouraged to put out their solid waste containers the night before to ensure collection.

For additional information contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4201.