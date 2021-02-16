Commissioner Drosky Elected to Broward League Executive Committee

Posted on 16 February 2021 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach is excited and proud to announce that District 4 Commissioner Todd Drosky has been named Secretary of the Broward League of Cities.

He was elected unanimously by the League’s Board of Directors and will begin to serve in the role immediately, but only until this May, which is when he will advance to 2nd Vice President. The Secretary position was vacated by an outgoing Dania Beach Commissioner. In 2022, he will become, 1st Vice President, then President in 2023.

This is the first time the City of Deerfield Beach will have one of its own elected officials on the Broward League’s Executive Committee, and in line to become president of the organization.

“This speaks volumes to the work of the Deerfield Beach City Commission and its proactive role in getting involved with issues that affect not just our City, but the entire County. Many years of hard work are being recognized and will pay off for the residents of Deerfield Beach, who will now have a large voice in County matters to come. I am proud to have been chosen by my fellow elected colleagues county-wide and look to represent Deerfield Beach with dignity and more hard work in the upcoming years ,” said Commissioner Drosky.

In his additional new role, Commissioner Drosky hopes to continue to advocate for the protection of Home Rule and the betterment of the City of Deerfield Beach through regional relationships and collaboration.

Commissioner/Secretary Drosky believes that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work and mission of the Broward League has never been more urgent or essential than it is right now.

“This pandemic has affected every corner of our county. Our people are hurting, and the need has never been greater. This organization will be essential when the time comes to lobby our legislators in Tallahassee for all that our citizens need and deserve. I am prepared and proud to be a part of that effort,” said Commissioner/Secretary Drosky.