Deerfield Municipal Elections

Posted on 16 February 2021 by JLusk

District 3 residents will be able to choose their commissioner on March 9. Will they choose the incumbent, Bernie Parness or bring back Richard Rosenzweig, who was in office for a term before Bernie? District 3 will find out after the election.

Mayor Ganz and District 4 Commissioner Todd Drosky also were up for reelection, but no one ran against them, so they will continue to remain in office for the next term.

Want to know where your polling place is or get other info.? Visit www.browardsoe.org or call 954-480-4213.