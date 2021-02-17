International Fishing Pier Sightseeing and Fishing Passes Available Monday, Feb. 22

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department would like to inform residents and visitors that beginning on Monday, Feb. 22, they will be selling Monthly, Semi-Annual, and Annual Passes, at the International Fishing Pier, 200 NE 21 Ave.

Passes will be available for purchase daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Annual Sightseers $75 Residents / $225 Non-Residents / $75 (Active Military/Veterans/First Responders)

Six Month Sightseers $150 Non-Residents

Monthly Sightseers $25 Non-Residents

Annual Fishing $500 Residents / $550 Non-Residents / $500 (Active Military/Veterans/First Responders)

Six Month Fishing $300 Residents / $375 Non-Residents / $300 (Active Military/Veterans/First Responders)

Monthly Fishing $50 Residents / $75 Non-Residents / $50 (Active Military/Veterans/First Responders)

For more information, please contact the International Pier at 954-480-4407.