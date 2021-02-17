| News

International Fishing Pier Sightseeing and Fishing Passes Available Monday, Feb. 22

Posted on 17 February 2021 by JLusk

 
 
The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department would like to inform residents and visitors that beginning on Monday, Feb. 22, they will be selling Monthly, Semi-Annual, and Annual Passes, at the International Fishing Pier, 200 NE 21 Ave.
 
Passes will be available for purchase daily between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
 
  • Annual Sightseers $75 Residents / $225 Non-Residents / $75 (Active Military/Veterans/First Responders)
  • Six Month Sightseers $150 Non-Residents
  • Monthly Sightseers $25 Non-Residents
  • Annual Fishing $500 Residents / $550 Non-Residents / $500 (Active Military/Veterans/First Responders)
  • Six Month Fishing $300 Residents / $375 Non-Residents / $300 (Active Military/Veterans/First Responders)
  • Monthly Fishing $50 Residents / $75 Non-Residents / $50 (Active Military/Veterans/First Responders)
 
For more information, please contact the International Pier at 954-480-4407.

Comments are closed.

Advertise Here
Advertise Here