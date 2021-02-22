Delray’s 9th annual Fashion Week starts Wednesday

Posted on 22 February 2021 by JLusk

[Photo is from last year, taken by Rachel Galvin]

Every year, people come out to Delray for the annual fashion week activities, including shopping events, networking and amazing runway shows. This year, will be a little different due to COVID. But the event is still happening. All proceeds still benefit Achievement Centers for Children and Families.

You can expect outdoor, open-air and safe, distanced environments for the following events:

February 24, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Resort wear & Evening wear Fashion Luncheon at Taru at Sundy House



Delray Beach Celebrates our Tropical Paradise with this themed Fashion Show featuring over 20 Delray Beach shops and local designers. This ticketed, seated runway show features a reception, 3-course lunch, silent auction, and fashion show. Each guest will also receive a signature Amanda Perna swag bag and entry into a raffle package worth over $500. Space is limited. Tickets must be bought in groups of 2, 4, 6, or 8 to help maintain social distancing.



https://www.eventbrite.com/…/delray-beach-fashion-week…



Tickets: $125 per person, including swag bag, lunch, and the fashion show.

February 25, 4-7 p.m:

Sunset Sip & Shop through Pineapple Grove

Check-in at Arts Warehouse and grab a welcome beverage at 3rd & 3rd

Join us for a Sunset Shop & Sip through the Pineapple Grove area of Downtown Delray Beach. Each guest will receive a complimentary beverage and grab your complimentary 2021 Fashion Week goodie bag with shopping specials, then shop retailers in the Pineapple Grove area of Downtown Delray Beach. Enter for chances to win in each participating retailer’s stores. Tickets required for this event.

Tickets: $25 per person.

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/delray-beach-fashion-week…



February 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunsational Shop & Stroll along Atlantic Ave.

Check-in at one of Downtown Delray’s newest restaurants, Lionfish for a welcome beverage with some light brunch bites, plus a complimentary 2021 Fashion Week goodie bag with shopping specials.

Join us for a Sunsational Shop & Stroll down Atlantic Avenue going East from Swinton. Each guest will receive a complimentary beverage, light brunch bites, plus a complimentary 2021 Fashion Week Goodie Bag.

Tickets required for this event.

Tickets: $25 per person.

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/delray-beach-fashion-week…



February 27

Downtown Trunk Shows & In-Store Events

February 28

Downtown Trunk Shows & In-Store Events

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/delray-beach-fashion-week… Tickets are on sale

*Limited tickets are available due to COVID-19 and the safety of all attendees and participants.

This event would not be possible without the support of partners Menin Development Inc. and 4th & 5th Delray.