Drive in Movies, Onward at Pioneer Park

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the Drive in Movies series, “Onward,” on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 222 NE 2 Ave., Deerfield Beach.

Park the car and enjoy “Onward” with the family. Just like a traditional drive in movie, the audio will be picked up on your FM radio as you and your family enjoy the oversized screen. Pack the car, grab your own snacks and we will see you there. Parking starts at 6:20 p.m., no registration required, first come first served, space is limited.

Special note: Mask required outside your vehicle | Temperature checks upon arrival.

For more information, please call 954-480-4494.