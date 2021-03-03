Man died, woman injured in shooting in Pompano

Posted on 03 March 2021 by JLusk

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that killed a man and left a woman injured.

At approximately 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting in the 2400 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Pompano Beach. BSO deputies responded and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported both victims to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Ian Kuechler at 954-321-4246. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.