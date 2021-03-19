Spring Fling Scavenger Egg Hunt–Pompano

Posted on 19 March 2021 by JLusk



Follow the Clues! The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Dept. presents its first ever Scavenger Egg Hunt! They invite everyone to participate in this “on your own” community -wide scavenger egg hunt spring event. Starting March 25 through April 4, you will be able to follow clues to find the five giant , brightly -painted eggs located in five different parks throughout the city . Clues can be found on the Parks & Recreation website at https://parks.pompanobeachfl.gov and on the city’s Facebook Page .

Solve the riddle, find all five eggs, take pictures with each egg, and post the gallery on the Parks & Recreation Facebook Page with your email. Three lucky participants will be selected at random to win a gift basket.

This event is FREE and registration is not required. For more information, please call 954- 786- 4111 or visit the Parks & Recreation website at

https://parks.pompanobeachfl.gov.