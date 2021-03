Posted on 30 March 2021 by JLusk

Dr. Nadine Jarmon will be resigning as the executive director of the Deerfield Beach Housing Authority (DBHA). Her last day will be April 4th. Then, an interim executive director will be named until they can find a replacement.

Dr. Jarmon joined the Deerfield Beach Housing Authority in May 2012.

For more information, please contact:

Jasmine Privott,

Deputy Director at 954.428.

0678 ext 102