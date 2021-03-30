Pompano woman fatally shot on sidewalk

According to detectives, at approximately 1:14 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 700 block of NW 8 St. in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they located Jonelle Coleman lying motionless on a sidewalk.

Coleman appeared to be suffering from a series of gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been shot several times and that a silver Honda Accord might have been involved in the shooting. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Wilson Dejesus at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.