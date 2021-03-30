Sheriff to help kids through BSOYL summer camp

Posted on 30 March 2021 by JLusk

Earlier this year, Sheriff Gregory Tony tasked members of his command staff to develop the first ever Broward Sheriff’s Office Youth L.E.A.D. (Learning, Educating and Developing) Camp, an innovative eight-week summer program designed to help develop Broward County youth into strong, responsible and civically-engaged young adults.

“As I grew, I met officers who left a positive lasting impression on me,” Sheriff Tony said. “They were not just nameless, faceless people in uniforms responding to incidents; they were friends, mentors and leaders. These experiences prompted me to want to do the same for Broward’s youngest generation.”

BSOYLC, in partnership with the historically Black Greek letter organizations that make up the Broward County National Pan-Hellenic Council, will provide youths ages 10 to 18 with the life skills education and support network needed to reach their full potential while focusing on the following seven pillars of success: