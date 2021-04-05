Deerfield to Launch New Online Bill Pay System

The City of Deerfield Beach will launch a new online bill pay system on April 7. The city believes the new Paymentus system is an improvement for residents who pay utilities, building permits, business taxes, and other fees online through echeck payments, credit, or debit cards.

Residents should expect the login portal to look different from the previous Click2Gov portal. Utility payments made through the new Paymentus system will automatically post at the end of each business day, updating customer account information. Credit card payments made for Building Permits or Business Tax will register and be posted to the system the following business day.

During this transition, credit card payments for parking stickers, parking tickets, fire inspections and miscellaneous fees only WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FROM April 7 – April 21. During this time, payments must be made via cash or check at the City Hall cashier until the system is fully operational and tested. Credit card payments for these items will be taken after April 21.

The city would like to apologize for any inconvenience to customers as it makes this transition. To view the instructional videos, click the link below.

For more information, questions or concerns, contact Customer Service at 954-480-4279, option two.