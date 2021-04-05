Seeking custodial/ sanitation work?

Posted on 05 April 2021 by JLusk

Virtual Hiring Event for COVID-19 Layoffs

Wednesday, April 7

12- 2 p.m.

The City of Pompano Beach is holding a Virtual Hiring Event for general laborer positions performing custodial and sanitation duties for those who have been laid off due to COVID-19 and other chronically unemployed individuals. The positions are being funded through the CARES Act. Responsibilities for the open positions include litter and debris removal, visually inspect locations to ensure cleanliness and identify maintenance issues and perform custodial and sanitation duties.

Hired individuals will be performing related duties as required to work with the Public Works, Solid Waste or Parks and Recreation Department. The pay is $14.00 per hour.

Candidates interested in being considered for the positions must pre

-register by using Zoom link: http://bit.ly/laborerevent

.

Attendees are asked to sign- on to Zoom at least five minutes prior to the start of the event to ensure that they do not have any technical difficulties with their camera or microphone. For those who are not able to get on Zoom at the start of the event, call into 646

-558-8656, note that you would still need to have pre-registered.

For questions or technical difficulties, please email Dahlia.Baker@copbfl.com with “Laborer” in the subject line and include your full name, address, email address, telephone number and resume or

one sentence of relevant work experience in the body of the email.