Posted on 06 April 2021 by JLusk

Quiet Waters Park is open for free drive-up vaccines. This site is open to eligible individuals as determined by state and federal guidelines. Site is open 8AM – 4PM, Sunday through Thursday. Closed Friday and Saturday. Appointment is required. This site is operated by Florida Department of Health in Broward, in collaboration with Broward County Parks and Recreation Division and Broward Sheriff’s Office

To register, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call 866-201-6313 (TTY).