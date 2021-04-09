CRA Meeting–April 13–Deerfield

The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 13, at 7 p.m.in the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Avenue, Deerfield Beach, Florida. A quorum of the CRA Board and CRA staff will be physically present at the meeting. Some CRA will be utilizing communications media technology to attend the meeting remotely.

The April 13 Community Redevelopment Agency meeting will proceed utilizing communications media technology; however, the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Avenue, Deerfield Beach, will be open to the public as an additional method for speakers wishing to speak on items. In person attendees are required to adhere to temperature checks, wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing. A copy of the agenda for the April 13, 2021 meeting will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas

The agenda includes instructions on how to access by telephone, YouTube and Zoom.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND FLORIDA STATUTE 286.26, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK NO LATER THAN 3 DAYS PRIOR TO THE MEETING AT (954) 480-4213 FOR ASSISTANCE.