FAB “Friend” Raiser–Night at NSU, featuring Anna Sui–virtually

Posted on 09 April 2021 by JLusk

Funding Arts Broward (FAB), leading arts ambassadors in Broward County, will present A Night at the NSU Art Museum, a virtual program, on Monday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Bonnie Clearwater, FAB member and director and chief curator of NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, this free “friend”raiser program will feature a tour of the museum’s newest exhibit, “The World of Anna Sui.” The presentation will also introduce “Eric N. Mack: Lemme Walk Across the Room” and “Iké Udé: Select Portraits,” two other exhibits on display. A Q & A session will follow the tour and presentation.

Dedicated to supporting, sustaining and enriching the arts in our community, FAB creates captivating programming, entertainment and events for its members and the public that spotlights our region’s unique cultural offerings. This is the eighth installment of the FAB Presents virtual pop-up series. Previous programs are available on FAB’s YouTube channel.

“FAB is thrilled to be able to offer this engaging, exclusive and fashionable behind-the-scenes virtual foray into the art of fashion for its current and prospective members,” said Ed Hashek, president of FAB. “The public is invited to join us as we explore the glamorous and eclectic world of Anna Sui, one of New York’s most beloved and accomplished designers, and step inside her imagination.”

Thematically arranged, the exhibition explores Sui’s lifelong engagement with an array of ‘archetypes’ including the rock star, the schoolgirl, the punk, nomads, and surfers — motifs that are featured throughout her work. Hallmark outfits include Sui’s “Silver Peruvian Ensemble” and iconic sequined silk organza “Babydoll Dress” from Spring 1994. Items on view also include fashions worn by Sui’s personal style icons who include Anita Pallenberg and Jane Holzer.

The range of different styles on display emphasize Anna Sui’s consistent design approach as she incorporates her current passions into every garment. As it celebrates American fashion, the exhibition also provides a fascinating guide to the history of American pop culture, and an inside look into the creative process and unique world view of this iconic designer whose daring and experimental approach to design has become a mainstay of the international fashion scene.

“The World of Anna Sui” is organized by the Fashion and Textile Museum, London and is curated by Dennis Nothdruft.

To RSVP for FAB’s virtual A Night at the NSU Art Museum, please visit http://bit.ly/FABNightAtNSUArt2021 by April 16. To learn more about FAB including how to become a member or support the arts, visit www.fundingartsbroward.org or email fundingartsbroward@gmail.com.

About Funding Arts Broward (FAB)

Funding Arts Broward, (FAB) is a non-profit volunteer-based arts organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, Florida. As leading arts ambassadors, FAB’s mission is to support, sustain and enrich the arts in our community. Since its inception in 2003, the organization has granted more than $3.6 million to local visual and performing arts programming. More information about FAB can be found at www.fundingartsbroward.org.